Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT -- Automotive expert Nik Miles explored the newly released cars and concepts presented at the Detroit Auto Show.

New reveals from Chevrolet, Buick, GM, Ford, Chrysler, Hyundai, Subaru and Kia arrived at the show.

Car of the year went to the Chevrolet Volt, while the truck of the year went to the Honda Ridgeline. Under a new category as utility of the year was the Chrysler Pacifica.

Mock-ups of the VW I.D. Buzz were also displayed. While it is still just a concept, the electric car is a throwback to a classic design that it will be able to self-drive for up to 270 miles when fully charged.