Donate Today to Cards for Kids!

Break out your art supplies, grab your craft glue and help brighten a kid’s day on Valentine’s Day!

Sadly some kids who are sick are missing out on the Valentine’s Day fun. FOX40 and STAR 106.5 are giving you the opportunity to help change that with Cards for Kids!

All you have to do is create a Valentine’s Day Card, drop it off at Entercom or any Kid’s Care Dental location and make a child happy! Donations will be excepted at participating locations from Monday January 9th through Friday February 3rd. Share the love this Valentine’s Day with FOX40 and STAR 106.5.

Entercom Sacramento

5345 Madison Ave

Sacramento, Ca 95841

Kids Care Dental Locations

Find a location nearest you HERE