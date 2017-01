LINCOLN — A funnel cloud was spotted near Lincoln in Placer County on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated showers and thunderstorms were expected to move northeast through Sutter, Yuba and Placer counties. With that, meteorologists said funnel clouds were possible.

An Instagram user shot video of the funnel cloud from Rocklin.

#californiaweather #norcal #tornado #wehavetouchdown A video posted by Ivan (@ivan_pack1) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

The National Weather Service confirmed that the funnel cloud did not touch down, and it did not cause any damage.