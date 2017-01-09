Linda Man Arrested, Accused of Molesting Girl on Christmas

LINDA — A Linda man has been arrested on suspicion of molesting an 11-year-old girl on Christmas Day.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, 25-year-old Gunner Thomas Anthony McDaniel was at a home on Wilderness Loop, where he was a friend of the victim’s mother’s boyfriend.

Investigators say McDaniel gave the girl alcohol and assaulted her in the bathroom.

McDaniel was arrested Thursday, and booked into the Yuba County jail on Friday. He is being held in lieu of $2.3 million.

Deputies say the victim told a friend what had happened, and that friend’s mother told the authorities.