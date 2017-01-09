Modesto School Locked Down Following Nearby Shooting, Crash

MODESTO — Sipherd Elementary School was locked down Monday morning following a shooting and crash nearby, according to police.

Modesto Police spokesperson Heather Graves said there was a vehicle driving recklessly, doing donuts in the school’s parking lot. Shots were also reportedly fired, but it was unclear whether that happened in the parking lot or nearby.

Graves said the car then crashed into a pole nearby, and everyone in the car ran away.

Classes had not begun yet, so no kids were on campus at the time.