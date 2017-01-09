Sacramento County Officials Address Levee Boil Concern along Cosumnes River

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Efforts are underway to shore up the levee along the Cosumnes River near the Wilton Road bridge after a boil was discovered.

A levee boil happens when water seeps under a levee and begins to appear on the surface. After a strong weekend storm with heavy rainfall, water levels in most streams, including the Cosumnes, have swelled. That swelling can create pressure in streams, which can rise one the other side of a levee. Left unchecked, a boil may potentially lead to an actual levee breach.

Crews are piling sandbags in order to equalize pressure on top of the boil to stop the water from bubbling up.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for the latest on this developing story.