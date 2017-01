Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- Snow was piling up Monday in Truckee, one day after a warmer storm brought nothing but rain to the mountain town.

By 10 p.m. nearly six inches of new snow blanketed the downtown area.

The change in weather allowed the Truckee River to recede below flood stage Monday.

The forecast calls for several feet of additional snow through Thursday in the greater Lake Tahoe region.