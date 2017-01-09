Some Schools Closed as Winter Storm Continues

EL DORADO COUNTY — As the first major storm of 2017 continues in Northern California, some school districts in the Sierra decided to close Monday.
See our running list below:
EL DORADO COUNTY
- Black Oak Mine Unified School District
- Lake Tahoe Unified School District
- Lake Tahoe Community College
- All Washoe County schools, including Incline Village
- South Tahoe High (currently used as a Red Cross evacuation center)
SIERRA COUNTY
- All Sierra County schools, including Loyalton Elementary, Loyalton High School, Sierra Pass, Loyalton Preschool and both Downieville Junior/Senior High and Downieville Elementary School