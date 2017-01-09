Some Schools Closed as Winter Storm Continues

Posted 8:03 AM, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 08:02AM, January 9, 2017

EL DORADO COUNTY — As the first major storm of 2017 continues in Northern California, some school districts in the Sierra decided to close Monday.

See our running list below:

EL DORADO COUNTY

  • Black Oak Mine Unified School District
  • Lake Tahoe Unified School District
  • Lake Tahoe Community College
  • All Washoe County schools, including Incline Village
  • South Tahoe High (currently used as a Red Cross evacuation center)

SIERRA COUNTY

  • All Sierra County schools, including Loyalton Elementary, Loyalton High School, Sierra Pass, Loyalton Preschool and both Downieville Junior/Senior High and Downieville Elementary School