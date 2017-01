Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flavor Face food truck rolled onto the lot today to show us just a few of their delicious food items. They brought some shrimp tempura po boy and some cauliflower steak with Italian chimichurri. If you're looking to find some delicious food, check them out. You can find them via their social networks.

More info:

Flavor Face

(612) 559-0263

FlavorFace.com

Facebook: Flavor Face

Twitter: @FlavorFace

Instagram: @FlavorFace