SACRAMENTO — The brand new Golden 1 Center sprung a leak on Tuesday night before the Kings game.

Officials noticed an isolated leak in the roof before the game. As a precaution, they put up a tarp.

Trevor Frawley posted photos from the game on social media, showing a blue tarp on the ceiling and a wet seat in Section 124.

A handful of people who were seated in the area below the leak were moved to different seats.

The rest of the section remained in their seats.