El Dorado County Declares State of Emergency Due to Storm-Damaged Infrastructure

PLACERVILLE — El Dorado County officials declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon, citing infrastructure damaged by this week’s weather.

Cosumnes Mine Road was closed at the bridge over the Cosumnes River because of a failed approach. Fort Jim Road was closed at the Placerville end because of some damage.

Kyburz Drive was shut down because of debris that littered the road.

There were also a number of landslides were reported along Salmon Falls Road and Rock Creek Road.

Flooding and fallen trees were also reported around the county.

The county is asking residents to report infrastructure damage by calling (530) 642-4909.