Equality Night at Golden 1 Center

Paul is on the studio with former NBA star Jason Collins. Jason is the first openly gay NBA player and talking about basketball, his career, and why events like Equality Night are important.

Celebrate Equality on Tuesday, January 10 at Golden 1 Center for the 3rd Annual Sacramento Kings Equality Night presented by The California Endowment. The Sacramento Kings host the Detroit Pistons.

Experience LGBTQ Pride throughout The Center with a performance by the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus, Half-time Pride Parade, Commemorative Equality T-Shirt*, and much MORE!

Equality Night Special Offer:

» Commemorative Equality Night T-Shirt**

» Participate in Anthem Flag pre-Game Presentation (first 20 purchasers)

» Early Access to Golden 1 Center to Watch Kings Warm up

» Save up to 50% Off with Special Ticket Pricing*

» Begins at $22 for Upper Level Seating

» Begins at $51 for Lower Level Seating