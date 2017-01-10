Ghosting and Other Trends that Scare Singles

Relationship expert Joey Garcia is in the studio with Simone to discuss the newest trend -- "Ghosting" -- that has singles on edge. Ghosting describes someone that is datable then they disappear. Giving someone the silent treatment is frequently traceable to a fear of confrontation or conflict.
Ghosting isn't the only way of avoiding connection, confrontation or conflict with dates. Joey talks about three other behaviors that spook singles:
- Unghosting: Texting the person you previously ghosted just to say something random.
- Mooning: This refers to the iPhone's "Do Not Disturb" feature, represented by a half-moon symbol.
- Benching: Mostly motivated by FOMO (fear of missing out), benching is the practice of leaving someone on your romantic roster without giving them playing time.