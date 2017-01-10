Ghosting and Other Trends that Scare Singles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Relationship expert Joey Garcia is in the studio with Simone to discuss the newest trend -- "Ghosting" -- that has singles on edge. Ghosting describes someone that is datable then they disappear. Giving someone the silent treatment is frequently traceable to a fear of confrontation or conflict.

Ghosting isn't the only way of avoiding connection, confrontation or conflict with dates. Joey talks about three other behaviors that spook singles: