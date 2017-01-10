Interstate 80 Closure Surpasses 24 Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX -- Interstate 80 between Colfax and the Nevada state line remained closed all day Tuesday due to heavy snowfall and limited visibility.

The closure went into effect late Monday night, and could possibly last into Tuesday afternoon, according to Caltrans.

Some exceptions to the road closure include people who live between the roadblocks, emergency vehicles, mail and medical supplies.

Nearly five feet of new snow fell at Kingvale Monday and Tuesday. Snow showers will continue into Wednesday.