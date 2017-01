Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 43rd Annual Pig Bowl: Guns & Hoses football game is coming up soon. The event brings together both law enforcement and firefighters to help support local charities. Be part of the nation's longest running charity football game and watch law enforcement and firefighters battle it out on the field.

More info:

43rd Annual Guns & Hoses game, presented by Pig Bowl

Jan. 28th

11am kids safety fair

12pm pregame

1pm kickoff

Sacramento State University

Tickets: $10

(530) 302-5414

PigBowl.com