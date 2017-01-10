Submit Your Photos: Extreme Snow Conditions in the Sierra

SIERRA COUNTY — A blizzard has hit the Sierra; strong winds and very heavy snowfall are impacting the Sierra, I-80 and Highways 50, 88, 4 and 108.

Avalanche warnings and storm conditions prompted several ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada to close Tuesday or halt chair lift operations due to high winds and low visibility.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning through Wednesday morning saying on its website a “high avalanche danger exists for all elevations.”

