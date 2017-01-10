Video Shows Deer Tearing Through Lexus Dealership in Georgia

ROSWELL, Ga. – A bounding, skittering deer surprised customers and employees when the animal found itself trapped inside a Lexus dealership in Georgia last week.

“Take a look at this unexpected visitor we welcomed into our dealership recently after he jumped in through an open window,” Nalley Lexus Roswell wrote on Facebook Monday. “The little guy made it out perfectly safe, but he still has not returned any of our follow up sales calls…”

Video shows the deer sliding across the floor as it tries to get out, even jumping over a couch at one point as alarmed people inside the dealership try to get the animal to freedom. The cellphone footage also shows one man, seated at a table, who barely reacts to the chaos around him.

In the end, no one was hurt and the luxury vehicles apparently emerged unscathed.

“She exited through the service drive shortly after completing her hoof rotation and complimentary multi-point inspection,” the dealership quipped on Facebook.