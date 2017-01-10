Westbound Interstate 80 Shut Down at Verdi Due to Blizzard-Like Conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERDI -- The streets of Reno were dry early Tuesday morning. But before noon, it began to snow. And Caltrans said it was going get worse.

It didn't take long after getting on the freeway from Reno before you realized you were going nowhere.

Big rigs parked on the shoulder lined a portion of the freeway after Caltrans stopped traffic at Exit No. 1 in Verdi, due to white out conditions.

"There's 25 to 75 mph winds. So, it's blizzard-like conditions. (We're) hoping in 24 hours they have it re-opened. We're letting locals through to Truckee. Nothings getting past Truckee," Caltrans said.

Motorists headed west toward Sacramento found themselves stranded, parking at a nearby casino as the snow began to pile up.

In Verdi, the last town before reaching the state line, residents living next to the Truckee River were on alert as floodwaters came dangerously close to their homes on Sunday.

"You were saying it was at least halfway up your driveway?" FOX40 asked Verdi resident Robin Baker, whose home is 150 feet from the Truckee River's edge.

"Ten feet up our driveway. And our next-door neighbor is the only house that's ever flooded. She built that wall with sand bags. And the water got all the way up to the sandbags."

Although it was a close call for residents on Sunday, they continue to be a bit nervous as the Truckee River continues to rage in all this rain and snow.