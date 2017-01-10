Wilton Residents Urged to Evacuate as Cosumnes River Expected to Flood Overnight

WILTON — The National Weather Service says the Cosumnes River is forecasted to flood overnight into Wednesday.

Residents in Wilton were urged to consider evacuating the area, as water is expected to spill over the top of its south bank. Water could possibly reach two feet above flood stage.

Damaging flooding forecast @ Wilton overnite. River will rise high enough to overtop along its south bank. Consider… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 10, 2017

Water levels expected by meteorologists have flooded homes in the past, the National Weather Service Said.