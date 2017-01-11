7 Feet of Fresh Powder Keep Snow Removal Crews Busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- As the storm clouds clear, a lot of the cleanup work is just beginning in the high Sierra.

In the Serene Lakes neighborhood above Soda Springs, at an elevation near 7,000 feet, some driveways are buried in seven feet of snow that fell since Monday.

Carrie Hoyt, owner of Cascade Snow Removal, said her crews started working at 3 a.m. Wednesday, and plows were still busy Wednesday night.

Interstate 80 over the summit reopened Wednesday afternoon following a closure that went into effect Monday night when conditions became blizzard-like. Chain requirements were still in effect Wednesday night. Caltrans crews are working around the clock.

Plows had to clear a small avalanche that completely blocked the eastbound Soda Springs exit Wednesday evening.

Even when chain requirements on the Interstate are lifted, chains may still be needed on some smaller Sierra roads.

People planning to ski or ride on all that fresh powder Thursday are advised to check with resorts before heading up. Some resorts may not be ready to open because of the amount of snow removal work that remains.