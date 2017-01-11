Caltrans Reopens I-80 Donner Pass

Posted 1:24 PM, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 01:19PM, January 11, 2017

DONNER PASS — Caltrans has reopened I-80 Donner Pass in both directions.

They are strictly enforcing 30 mph travel and traffic will be limited to single-file chain control.

More than 4 feet of new snow also was reported Wednesday at Sugar Bowl near Donner Pass on U.S. Interstate 80.

On Interstate-80 eastbound either 4-wheel drive or chains are required from Drum to Boca; westbound from Stateline to Drum.

Visibility is at 500 feet. Caltrans does not recommend making a trip unless absolutely necessary.