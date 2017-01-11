Caltrans Reopens I-80 Donner Pass

DONNER PASS — Caltrans has reopened I-80 Donner Pass in both directions.
They are strictly enforcing 30 mph travel and traffic will be limited to single-file chain control.
More than 4 feet of new snow also was reported Wednesday at Sugar Bowl near Donner Pass on U.S. Interstate 80.
On Interstate-80 eastbound either 4-wheel drive or chains are required from Drum to Boca; westbound from Stateline to Drum.
Visibility is at 500 feet. Caltrans does not recommend making a trip unless absolutely necessary.