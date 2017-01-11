Dixon Police Searching for Sexual Assault Suspect

DIXON — Dixon police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a boy on Tuesday night.

The assault happened about 6 p.m. near the Aquatic Center at the north end of Hall Park.

Police say the suspect approached the victim from behind, forcibly grabbed the victim by the shirt and sexually assaulted him.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect and call police. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has pale skin, dark hair, and was clean-shaven with thin eyebrows. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect was seen running from the scene toward East Mayes Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at (707) 678-7070.