Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Paradise Laundry you can not only do laundry, but get a work out as well. That's right, members can even get rewarded with a free dry every time they complete a laundry fitness workout. It's a good way to multitask by getting laundry done and a workout done at the same time. Check out Paradise Laundry today.

More info:

Paradise Laundry

105 Ascot Drive, Roseville

(916) 933-9753

ParadiseLaundries.com

Facebook: Paradise Laundry Ascot

Twitter: @LaundryParadise