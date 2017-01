Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An EF-0 tornado touched down in South Natomas around midnight Wednesday.

The small twister lasted about 5 minutes and caused minor fence and tree damage around Rio Tierra Avenue.

It traveled three-eighths of a mile near the cross streets of Northgate and San Juan road.

No injuries have been reported but the area is closed for cleanup.

More info on the EF0 tornado in Natomas, CA (a few minutes after midnight, 1/11/17) #cawx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/X42Ofakcds — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 11, 2017

Just part of the damage in a Natomas neighborhood after @NWSSacramento says EF-0 tornado touchdown @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/gLS4QWqf6a — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) January 11, 2017

Storm damage in Natomas -- resident claims funnel cloud/tornado NWS has been on scene but no confirmation @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/pOo13IuxTG — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) January 11, 2017

Roof from a shed flew across the street landing in parking lot in Natomas after EF-0 tornado @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/gpcteIMdRr — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) January 11, 2017