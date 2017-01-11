Flooded Rio Linda Gets Break From Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO LINDA -- Residents of Rio Linda took advantage of sunny weather to visit and take photos of areas flooded by a swollen Dry Creek on Wednesday.

Several streets remained closed by flood waters. The playground at the Rio Linda Community Center was covered by water as were many other parks that are in the flood plain.

The rising water prompted a call by county emergency services officials for a voluntary evacuation.

Water seeped into a number of homes and buildings like the Rio Linda Apostolic Church. But sandbags helped prevent damage to many homes even though numerous yards were inundated.

The voluntary evacuation alert was lifted Wednesday afternoon but many veterans of Rio Linda flooding say that it can take half a day or more for runoff from the foothills to reach low lying Rio Linda even thought the rain has stopped.

Many will stay on alert as will Sacramento County flood officials who can monitor creek levels with automated meters at various locations on local creeks.