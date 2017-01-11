Levee Break Along Mokelumne River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- Authorities are reporting a levee break on the Mokelumne River north of Thornton and New Hope Road.

The levee broke around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Sacramento Emergency services says residents in the area are not in danger at this time because they believe most of the water is spilling into area fields on the Sacramento County side.

New Hope road is closed due the road being flooded.

No new evacuations are in place. Sacramento County emergency services say they had voluntary evacuations at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a precautionary for residents in the area due to all of the flooding and rain.

