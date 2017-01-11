Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner Announces Retirement

AUBURN — Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner announced his retirement Wednesday.

Bonner has been with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for 43 years, 22 as sheriff. Feb. 24 will be his last day.

“I love this place, I love these people, I love this county,” Bonner said in a video posted to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. “But my doctors and I have huddled up and they said, ‘You know what, son? You need to get rid of a little bit of stress in your life to be healthier,’ and I think they’re right.”

Bonner didn’t go into details regarding his health, only saying he has some issues that aren’t life-threatening that still need his focus.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will name Bonner’s replacement.

“I feel really fortunate to leave at a time when this organization is at its peak performance,” Bonner said.