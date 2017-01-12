“Bridal Showcase” at Cal Expo Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cal Expo is hosting the Sacramento Bridal Showcase and Gary is at the Vizcaya Mansion - located downtown - where future newlyweds can book their big day.

"You will find the best bridal professionals in the wedding industry. Bridal Showcase features professional California d.j,’s, bands, bridal salons (gowns), formalwear (tuxedos), cakes, photographers, videographers, florists, honeymoons / reception sites, specialty items such as favors and invitations.

HOURLY FASHION SHOWS.

No boring runway shows, but full production numbers to help give the bride an idea how she will look on her wedding day. More wedding gowns to view than any other bridal show.

THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN PRIZES AND CONTESTS.

Giveaways all day long. Need not be present to win.

SAVE MONEY

Vendors will have in-show specials on their services."