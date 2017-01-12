CHP Officers Escort Drifting FedEx on Snowy I-80

NEVADA COUNTY — Video posted by the California Highway Patrol office in Truckee shows a FedEx truck drifting along a snow-dusted Interstate 80 Thursday.

The video was shared more than 216,000 times in just eight hours, and got more than 6 million views.

In a comment on the video, the CHP explains what happened:

“OK the rumor mill is spinning on this video, and the theories have been great. So the Story, the driver had jackknifed at the top of the grade. When the driver had lost it at the top of the hill, he had broke the air lines to his rear trailer. This caused the brakes on the rear trailer to lock up. We arrived on scene and were informed the tow was going to be extended. So we asked the driver if he could get himself going and we would give him space to get down to the next open shoulder on the Interstate. 20 minutes later he was off the highway and we were open with flowing traffic.”