Flooding on Lambert Road and Franklin Boulevard

ELK GROVE -- Residents are experiencing unexpected flooding in the area of Lambert Road and Franklin Boulevard.

People in the area are saying they received no evacuation warnings and then all of the sudden the water started rising fast.

According to homeowners in the area, they saw the water rise about 5 feet in a matter of 3 hours and entire fields flooding in a matter of 30 minutes.

Resident David Martin had to take a paddle boat down Lambert Road just to reach Franklin Boulevard.

At this time it is unknown what is causing the flooding in this area and no official evacuation notifications have been made.

