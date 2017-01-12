Pleasant Grove Elementary School Cancels Classes Due to Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GROVE -- Floodwaters closed many streets in the town of Pleasant Grove.

Double yellow lines were submerged in water as vehicles cautiously moved through. Some structures were completely surrounded by water.

Rising water forced the closure of Pleasant Grove Elementary School on Thursday.

Parents tried to make it out to the school on Wednesday to pick up their kids. But that was no easy task. So students were picked up by bus and then dropped off at the nearby fire station.

The barn that houses the school bus was underwater.

By midday, the school district said they are fortunate. There's no water damage inside the school.

But FOX40 talked to some residents, and they said by last night, water started seeping inside their homes.

Pleasant Grove resident Jessica Nelson was one of the lucky ones.

"It's been pretty intense," Nelson said. "The majority of the neighbors in this area were voluntarily evacuated. We chose to stay. The water came up about halfway our driveway."

Just a few feet from her front door.

Her family includes Lorenzo, the guard llama, many black pygmy goats and chickens.

"This entire livestock paddock was flooded," she said.

Her goats chose higher ground and jumped on top of stacks of hay.

For Lorenzo... "He loves it. If you can't tell, he's soaking wet. Llama's love water," Nelson said.

Many longtime locals compared this flooding to the big flood nearly two decades ago.