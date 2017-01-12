Point Pleasant Residents Scramble to Get Horses Away From Flooded Property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Residents in the Point Pleasant area were desperately trying to get out of their flooded homes Thursday morning as more rain fell onto the area.

Among the chaos was a horse being drawn by a truck.

"Took 'em out. We still got a few to go. Yeah, it's crazy," Point Pleasant Rd. resident, Jose Vargas said.

Vargas was caught in a frenzy when he woke up Thursday morning. Water was boot high at his home on Point Pleasant Rd. in Sacramento County.

With no emergency plan, the Vargas family just ran to their neighbor's house that sits on higher land.

"Just all this ... It's unexpected," Vargas sighed.

Their nine horses however were still stuck back home, in muddy waters. They immediately recruited friends and neighbors to help.

Rescuing the horses out of their flooded pasture was a lot harder than usual.

"We usually have a trailer, but it's under water right now, so we have to do it manually, by hand," Vargas said.

So one by one, each horse was rescued. At one point, a friend let them borrow their small trailer to fit four horses at a time. Still, it took three hours to get them all out to safety ... For now.

"This is like our station right here, I guess you can say. If it gets worse here, we have friends that we can call and see if they have room in their stables for us," Vargas said.

They said once the waters subside, the horses will survive. But the Vargas family is facing the reality, that they will return to their home destroyed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

38.581572 -121.494400