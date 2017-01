SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Services are assessing a possible levee break on the Mokelumne River.

The possible break is near Windwood Drive in Woodbridge.

One home is being threatened, and there is no threat to life.

Water is expected to be contained to the vineyard.

No roads are expected to be affected.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.