Possible Levee Failure at Lost Slough in Sacramento County, People Urged to Evacuate Area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is asking people in the Lost Slough area to evacuate their homes because of a possible levee failure.

Sacramento OES shared a map of the affected area, which stretches from Lambert Road the levee south of Twin Cities Road, and Franklin Boulevard west to Snodgrass Slough.

Part of Interstate 5 runs through the affected area.

A flash flood warning was issued for the area until 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

