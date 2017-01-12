Rio Linda Residents Clean Up After Dry Creek Flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO LINDA -- Neighbors in Rio Linda assessed the property damage done by water from Dry Creek after it flooded Tuesday night.

"Oh boy. I guess we just have to start all over again," Antonio Bush said.

Bush told FOX40 he just moved into the home he purchased on Cherry Lane three weeks ago and hadn't unpacked. Unfortunately the garage he was using to store his family's belongings flooded Tuesday night, soaking furniture, guitars, documents and appliances in at least a foot and a half of muddy water.

"It's devastating at this point, but what am I gonna do? Mother nature, it never holds back," Bush said.

Bush lined sandbags along the back of his home that was closest to the creek but said the water swamped his street and started seeping in from the front of his home instead. He said within 20 minutes his garage was filled.

"We're just doing the waiting game at this point. When the water goes down, whatever is soaked or contaminated, we're just going to throw it away," Bush said.

FOX40 saw some of the worst flooding near Marysville Boulevard and M Street where water was three to four feet deep in front of one home and made its way inside.

The First Church of Rio Linda, which sits on a downward slope very near Dry Creek, flooded as well. Pastor Bob Royer spoke with FOX40 Tuesday night when he was evacuating and said this storm was the hardest on his family and made for the 10th time the property has flooded in 36 years.

"It's sad to see the church where it is," Jason Green with the Rio Linda Historical Society said.

Green was one of many people who came to check on the church and the creek and he said the community would certainly help the church to recover from the flood.

"It's just gonna take a lot of work," Green said.

Hayer Park was also significantly flooded. There, Dry Creek overflowed its banks and completely turned an equestrian center and the surrounding property into a lake.