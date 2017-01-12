Roseville Police Need Help Finding Suspect Who Shot 13-Year-Old Boy

ROSEVILLE — Roseville Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting if a 13-year-old boy.

The boy was shot in the shoulder near Hallissy Drive and Washington Boulevard about 2 a.m. on January 3.

The boy went to a nearby house after the shooting and police were called.

When officers checked the area where the shooting happened, they couldn’t find any witnesses.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between people who know each other — it wasn’t random.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call Roseville Crime Stoppers at (916)783-7867. Callers can remain anonymous, and could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the shooter.