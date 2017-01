Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service FOX40 is recognizing two students from El Camino High School. Kaley Scott and Maggie Kauderer both are apart of student government, and are in charge of community outreach at their school. Next week they are putting on a fun run to help benefit the organization, "WEAVE."

The 5K for WEAVE will take place January 16th from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. -- starting at El Camino High School.