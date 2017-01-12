Snow Causing Power Line Problems in Truckee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- Snow continued to blanket Truckee on Thursday, leaving residents with electricity issues. It's the biggest problem facing the city during this week of rain and snow.

Just days ago Truckee went black. A tree fell on Truckee Donner Public Utility District's main power transmitter Tuesday, leaving more than 13,000 customers without power.

"Went out about 9 o'clock Tuesday, and many areas started getting power back noon yesterday," said Sgt. Robert Womack with the Truckee Police Department.

Truckee Donner PUD is working hard to restore power. Thursday afternoon only a few hundred didn't have power, but as snow dumps on Truckee, trees are falling on lines and lines are also weighed down by the snow causing more issues.

"We've got so much snow on the trees, overloading them, and then you get a wind component, we've had so much water on the ground, so the ground is saturated, so trees are actually kind of loose," said Paul Spencer with the Truckee Fire District.

If you see a downed line, let the professionals deal with it.

"We don't want them to try to pull it out of the way or touch it until we can be sure it's de-energized," said Spencer.