Stranded Greyhound Passengers Complain of Bad Treatment

SACRAMENTO -- No one expects travel in bad winter weather to be easy.

But dozens of customers who paid Greyhound for service to Reno through Sacramento at one time expected courteous and professional treatment despite the conditions delaying their trip.

What has Sharon Burks so mad?

"The whole thing, the lies, the fact that everyone you talk to tells us a different story," she said.

Burks and her husband are among 40 people who've been stuck in a Sacramento Greyhound station since 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Thanks to the wintery wallop Mother Nature delivered to the Sierra, Donner Pass was closed, which means buses could not run.

That was understandable, according to Burks, but denial of two daily food vouchers to passengers eligible for them, not so much.

Burks says she got the brush off from rude staff.

"I'm not giving you anything, and she said 'I don't give a blank-blank. What you want? 'Cause my supervisor's not going to help you either,'" she said, recounting an exchange she says she had with an employee.

"I've spent just all about all my food stamp card down here at this gas station that's got super high prices. I'll be broke by morning," said stranded passenger Ben MacArthur.

"We have people here who haven't eaten for 48 hours who have no money," said Burks.

Forty-eight hours by the time FOX40 spoke to them Wednesday night, because many of those now stranded here started their trip to Reno from Oregon.

Along the way they were abandoned in their bus in Redding by their driver, left at a at switch point parking lot, not a staffed station.

"When we get to Redding he said 'your driver should be with you in 10 minutes.' We waited. He left. He disappeared. He wasn't there no more," said Larry Burks.

"We ended up on this bus, running bus, all of us on a full bus for three and a half hours," said Sharon Burks.

"That don't make no sense. That guy just left the bus, left us there. If he wouldn't have done that we would have gotten here on time, made it over the pass before it closed," said MacArthur.

Donner Pass finally opened at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"And they still wouldn't send any buses out," said another stranded passenger, Andrew Moore.

Moore and others went to Loaves & Fishes to get blankets to help fellow travelers wait out their fate in a cold bus station.

FOX40 was asked to leave when we tried to get answers from staff on site.

"It has been a nightmare," said Larry Burks.

Media representatives for Greyhound Lines did have some answers for FOX40 late Thursday afternoon.

According to Lanesha Gipson, the driver who "disappeared" was at the end of his shift and there was an extraordinary delay with the arrival of the new driver because of snowy conditions in Oregon.

When it comes to a lack of buses when Donner Pass first re-opened, Gipson had this to say via statement:

"Safety is the cornerstone of our business, and we will not travel if the roads are too hazardous and will wait until we receive clearance to resume service. We do the best we can with the resources we have available during weather-related delays."

Gipson also says Greyhound is investigating what happened with the food vouchers customers claim were withheld.

The group of stranded passengers did get on the road to Reno Thursday afternoon after another four hour delay.

They had to be rescued by CHP after their much-anticipated bus got stuck in a snow bank in Truckee and had to be pushed out.

The worn-out travelers finally arrived in the biggest little city in the world around 6:30 p.m.