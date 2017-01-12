Chargers Moving to Los Angeles After More Than Five Decades in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Chargers will move to Los Angeles beginning with the 2017 NFL season, owner Dean Spanos confirmed in a letter posted to the team’s website Thursday.

READ MORE: Spanos letter announcement of move to Los Angeles

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles,” Spanos wrote. “Today we turn the page and being an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.”

Spanos said that San Diego, the team’s home for the last 56 years “will always be part of our identity,” but immediately after posting the letter, the team also changed their Twitter account to “Los Angeles Chargers.”

The St. Louis Rams relocated back to Los Angeles in 2016.

Follow our San Diego affiliate KSWB for the latest on this developing story.