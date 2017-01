OAKLAND — Two members from the band Tower of Power were hit by a train in Oakland on Thursday night.

Marc Van Wageningen and Dave Garibaldi were set to perform at Yoshi’s restaurant when they were hit just before 8 p.m.

The two were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are not known.

According to the band’s manager, both men are alert.

We are deeply affected by this event and share our prayers and thoughts to their families and the Bay Area music community as a whole. — Yoshi's Oakland (@yoshis_OAK) January 13, 2017

