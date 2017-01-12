Wet Weather Causes Septic Tanks to Overflow at Mobile Home Park in Linden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDEN -- Gilberto Delgado stepped in muddy brown water for our cameras. A puddle of water that was full of rain, feces and urine. He wanted to show us just how deep this problem goes and how fed up he and other tenants are.

Delgado said the recent storm forced the septic tanks at Cherry Lane Mobile Home Park in Linden to overflow.

“[We had to] pump it out ourselves because… the owner of the property always neglects us,” he explained.

He said despite the complaints, the company that manages the mobile home park, Property Management Experts, has yet to take action.

"Just give us the run around… they never, they hardly come and do anything,” Delgado said.

We spoke to a manager with Property Management Experts off camera who said they’re aware of the problems with the septic tank and add they’re looking for a permanent solution.

“Nobody does a thing,” a woman who asked us not to share her identity said. She spoke to us in Spanish and is afraid to share her identity because she’s afraid PME will raise her rent.

"They don’t want to do anything,” she explained.

She claimed that along with the septic tank, she’s been living without electricity for a year.

"We use electricity from my brother’s and our neighbors,” she said.

She showed us the extension cords which run from her home to the neighbors'.

PME said the issue may be with her trailer.

We spoke to other families off camera who feel the same way. However, they did not want to talk on camera because they’re afraid of getting evicted.

The reason why Delgado is speaking out? He said someone needs to take care of the tenants here, someone needs to take action.

"It’s upsetting and it’s frustrating, but I mean we have to deal with it,” Delgado said.

There was also a downed tree that tenants are concerned about, PME said they are working to remove the tree.