Your Weekend, January 12

Posted 9:58 AM, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57AM, January 12, 2017

This week Sacramento365 has a list of music-related events to fill your weekend. Paul and Simone have the details.

ArtMix: Light
Crocker Art
Thurs. 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/artmix-light/
Fame the Musical
Harris Center for the Arts
Fri. 7 p.m., Sat. 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/fame-the-musical/
West Cap Music Festival
West Sacramento Community Center
Sat. 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/west-cap-music-festival/
Miranda Sings Live...You're Welcome
Community Center Theater
Sun. 8 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/miranda-sings/
Make It A Night:

The Music of David Bowie, A Rock Symphony
Presented by Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera
Community Center Theater
Sat. 8 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/the-music-of-david-bowie-a-rock-symphony/

WHERE TO EAT: Pizza Rock
WHERE TO DRINK: Amourath Patio

