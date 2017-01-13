Auburn Folsom Road Closed Off Following Car Crashes, Downed Power Pole

GRANITE BAY — Auburn Folsom Road has been closed off in both directions due to two separate car crashes and a downed power pole in the street.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports that someone was injured in one of the crashes near Beals Point at around 4 p.m.

A white Ford Ranger crashed through a brick wall and into a front yard. The other vehicle flipped and landed upside down in the middle of the roadway.

It is unknown at this time what the exact series of events was, what caused either vehicle to crash, or how the power pole fell.

