CHP Reports Major Injuries after Two-Car, Power Pole Crash

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Major injuries were reported after a van collided with another car then crashed into a power pole Friday night near the intersection of Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard.

According to the California Highway Patrol, after hitting a Toyota Prius then the power pole consecutively, the white van rolled over and landed near the center lane divider.

What caused the driver of the van to collide with the Toyota has not been uncovered. No details have been disclosed regarding those injured in the crash.

