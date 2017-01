SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A leak was discovered in the levee along Snodgrass Slough, near Twin Cities Road, in southern Sacramento County.

Six foot hole in levee at Snodgrass Slough and Twin Cities Road. Water gushing through. Repair crews on scene. pic.twitter.com/Ab92k7PtvZ — Lonnie Wong (@lonnie_wong) January 13, 2017

The hole was found on Wednesday, but it appeared to be much worse on Friday. Crews investigating the six-foot hole say it was possibly caused by a beaver.

Levee maintenance crews try to slow water in bad leak…possibly caused by beaver. Dicovered Wed…much worse 2 day pic.twitter.com/0JPi9XuURJ — Lonnie Wong (@lonnie_wong) January 13, 2017

Rocks dumped into the slough did little to stop the water flow.

Rock being dumped into Snodgrass Slough to slow down bad leak…so far unsuccessful. pic.twitter.com/knXHAjwJ9u — Lonnie Wong (@lonnie_wong) January 13, 2017

No roads or homes were reported to be affected.