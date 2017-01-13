Cruise Away in Style with a Harley-Davidson

Posted 1:54 PM, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 01:41PM, January 13, 2017


Harley-Davidson of Yuba City pulled onto the lot to show off a limited edition bike and their custom Jeep.  The Harley is a 2017 FLTRXS Road Glide Flash Special Edition and is number 141 of the total 150 produced.  It's a unique motorcycle that is sure to turn heads.  Their customized Jeep is also sure to turn heads as it was created to showcase their awesome Harley-Davidson location in Yuba City.  Head in to find the perfect ride and cruise away in style.

More info:
Harley-Davidson of Yuba City
720 West Onstott Road
(530) 673-3548
YubaCityHD.com
Facebook: @YubaCityHD
Instagram: @YubaCityHD