Cruise Away in Style with a Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson of Yuba City pulled onto the lot to show off a limited edition bike and their custom Jeep. The Harley is a 2017 FLTRXS Road Glide Flash Special Edition and is number 141 of the total 150 produced. It's a unique motorcycle that is sure to turn heads. Their customized Jeep is also sure to turn heads as it was created to showcase their awesome Harley-Davidson location in Yuba City. Head in to find the perfect ride and cruise away in style.
