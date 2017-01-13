Cruise Away in Style with a Harley-Davidson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harley-Davidson of Yuba City pulled onto the lot to show off a limited edition bike and their custom Jeep. The Harley is a 2017 FLTRXS Road Glide Flash Special Edition and is number 141 of the total 150 produced. It's a unique motorcycle that is sure to turn heads. Their customized Jeep is also sure to turn heads as it was created to showcase their awesome Harley-Davidson location in Yuba City. Head in to find the perfect ride and cruise away in style.

More info:

Harley-Davidson of Yuba City

720 West Onstott Road

(530) 673-3548

YubaCityHD.com

Facebook: @YubaCityHD

Instagram: @YubaCityHD