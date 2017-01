Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Danny of Danny's Mini Donuts pulled onto the lot to show off his cool donut truck and how he produces a whopping 1,200 donuts an hour. That's a lot of deliciousness in just an hour. They offer a great selection of donut flavors with the fan favorite being cinnamon sugar. They also have a storefront location in Old Sacramento where you can always find some freshly cooked mini donuts.

More info:

Danny's Mini Donuts

900 2nd St. Old Sacramento

(916) 498-9255

DannysMiniDonuts.net