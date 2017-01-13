Dine Downtown with The Firehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the kitchen with Jay C. Veregge - Director of Culinary Operations, Harvego Restaurant Group - and Matty Love - Chef de Cuisine, The Firehouse Restaurant. Menu description for Dine Downtown include is a Grilled Vande Rose Pork Chop with almond oil, French beans, and walnut-roasted sweet potato.

Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown was created as an effort to elevate downtown's dynamic dining scene and drive traffic to local restaurants. Now, 12 years later, Dine Downtown continues to draw people to experience decadent menus assembled by Sacramento's top chefs.

Participating restaurants served more than 14,000 meals during the 10-day event in 2015

Dine Downtown garnered a whopping $3.5 million in restaurant sales from 2009 - 2014

This year Dine Downtown will run from January 12-22.