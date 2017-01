ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Farmers & Merchants Bank.

At 4:06 p.m. the police department reported that the bank on 8799 Elk Grove Boulevard was robbed by a white man in his 40s. The suspect was reportedly wearing a gray hoodie and jeans at the time.

There have been no reports outlining what may have been stolen during the robbery.

